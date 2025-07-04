Kevin O'Leary Says 'It's Not About The Money Anymore,'—He Just Wants To Prove The Haters Wrong

Kevin O'Leary, renowned for his role on Shark Tank, said that his primary motivation comes from proving his critics wrong, rather than financial gain.

What Happened: O'Leary shared that when people doubt his capabilities, it fuels his determination to succeed, according to a report by Fortune on Friday. He recounted an instance where he ventured into the watch insurance industry despite being told it was impossible. In April 2024, he launched the platform WonderCare, defying his naysayers.

"When someone tells me I can't do it, I turn around, two years later, kick their ass. That's a great motivation. It's not about the money anymore—I just like kicking their ass," O'Leary said.

His approach is influenced by a “founder's mindset,” a concept he attributes to working with the late Steve Jobs in the 1990s. O'Leary learned from Jobs to focus on essential tasks and ignore external criticism, a strategy he continues to apply.

O'Leary also highlighted the importance of balancing business with personal interests, such as photography and guitar collecting, to maintain creativity. He believes this balance is crucial for entrepreneurial success, a lesson he learned from his experiences with Jobs.

Why It Matters: Understanding O’Leary’s motivations provides insight into his business strategies and personal philosophies. Recently, O’Leary shared his admiration for his mother’s investment prowess, describing her portfolio performance as “extraordinary” and superior to many hedge funds.

O’Leary’s financial advice extends beyond investments. He has urged individuals to use bonuses to pay off debts rather than indulge in unnecessary expenditures. This advice aligns with his broader financial philosophy of living debt-free and prioritizing financial security.

Additionally, O’Leary has criticized the spending habits of younger generations, particularly Gen Z, for their tendency to spend on high-priced daily luxuries. He believes such habits could hinder long-term wealth accumulation.

In the current economic climate, O’Leary notes that the venture capital market has become challenging, reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis. This situation has led even established companies to seek funding through platforms like “Shark Tank.”

