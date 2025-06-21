LVMH Awards AI Startup Omi For Disrupting Luxury Visuals With 3D Tech: 'Recognized For Their Entrepreneurial Spirit' Says Bernard Arnault

Omi, a Paris-based startup revolutionizing product visuals with 3D modeling and artificial intelligence, has won the "Most Promising" prize at the 2024 LVMH Innovation Awards. The award was presented on June 12 in Paris at leading European tech conference VivaTech, hosted by LVMH Image and Environment Director Antoine Arnault.

Hugo Borensztein, co-founder and CEO of Omi, said the win reflects a broader shift happening across the luxury and retail industries. “Working with a Maison founded two centuries ago using the most advanced 3D and AI technologies expresses LVMH's bold, innovation-inspired vision. We are both honored and proud to be part of this adventure," Borensztein said in a statement by LVMH.

Omi Offers AI-Driven Visuals For The Future Of Luxury Retail

Omi specializes in using 3D technology to streamline content creation for luxury brands, reducing costs while elevating quality. Its tools allow for the scalable production of photorealistic visuals used in online retail and marketing, according to Omi’s website.

According to Vogue, the company has already worked with Guerlain, an LVMH-owned beauty house, on high-end product visual campaigns that merge legacy identity with modern production speed.

L'Oréal also announced a collaboration with Omi during VivaTech, introducing a new visual design process powered by Omi's 3D AI platform, according to Forbes. The partnership is part of L'Oréal's broader AI strategy within its CREAITECH platform.

LVMH Backs Tech To Reinvent Fashion And Beauty Experiences

Now in its ninth year, the LVMH Innovation Award program spotlights startups that are shaping the future of the luxury ecosystem. According to LVMH, this year's competition featured three top prizes.

Alongside Omi's win, the Best Business Award went to U.S.-based Kahoona for its personalization work with Dior. LVMH also announced that The Best Impact Prize was awarded to Genesis, a French startup collaborating with Moët Hennessy to digitally monitor and improve soil health in vineyards.

LVMH Chair and CEO Bernard Arnault praised the finalists for their "entrepreneurial spirit and hard work," adding that innovation remains central to the group's mission of excellence.

"Innovation has always energized the growth of our Maisons and their desirability. This innovation is not an end in itself, but rather a means to achieve excellence. I'm always delighted to meet these young entrepreneurs, and to see them working with our centuries-old Maisons and be recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit and hard work," Arnault said in the statement.

Omi Joins A New Class Of AI-Powered Creative Startups

Omi says its technology allows brands to turn static product data into interactive 3D content that can be deployed across websites, e-commerce platforms, and social media.

Rather than relying on traditional photography or slow post-production workflows, the platform generates high-fidelity visuals directly from 3D models, streamlining product rollout and campaign development.

With LVMH recognizing Omi as a leader in innovation and a new partnership underway with L'Oréal, the startup may push brands a step toward broader adoption of AI-powered visual platforms in luxury.

Image: Shutterstock