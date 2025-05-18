Someone Asks, Why Do People Still Equate Luxury Cars With Being Rich When 'It's Common Knowledge Anyone Can Finance Or Lease A Luxury Car'

A viral Reddit post in the r/MiddleClassFinance community recently sparked a passionate discussion about luxury cars and what they really say about someone’s finances.

The original post reads: “How are there still so many people who think that driving an expensive car means you’re rich these days? It’s common knowledge that anyone can finance or lease a luxury car, yet many still see it as a symbol of success.”

Just Because You Drive a BMW Doesn’t Mean You’re Rich

One of the most repeated sentiments: owning a luxury car doesn’t automatically mean you’re wealthy. Many commenters pointed out that leasing or financing a high-end vehicle is accessible to many, regardless of their actual financial stability.

“I drive a BMW and I’m not rich nor bankrupt,” one user wrote. “It’s not hard to prioritize something that makes you happy.”

Another chimed in: “People spending 80-100k on a truck nowadays is mind-blowing.”

Several people shared personal stories about coworkers or friends who drive flashy cars while living paycheck to paycheck or renting apartments. Just because a bank says they’ll finance you doesn't mean it’s a good idea.

The Quiet Reality of Wealth

On the flip side, others emphasized that many wealthy people purposely avoid looking rich.

“We have two paid-off Hondas, buy our kids’ clothes at consignment sales, use our local buy-nothing group, and have a (much) higher net worth than everyone we know,” one user shared.

Another pointed out: “Costco clothes are for both rich and poor. I call it the final destination of fashion.”

And one popular quote summed it up: “Money talks; wealth whispers.”

Preferences vs. Posturing

Plenty of users agreed that it often comes down to personal values. Some love nice cars and are willing to sacrifice elsewhere in their budget. Others simply want reliable transportation and prefer to invest their money.

“I wear Costco clothes but drive high-end cars because I have been obsessed with cars since I was a kid,” one Redditor explained. “The only one I’m trying to impress is myself.”

Another person, a lawyer married to a physician, said: “I could never finance a luxury vehicle. It’s not a question of being able to afford it.”

Debt Culture and ‘Status Spending’

Many pointed fingers at debt culture and the influence of social media and influencer lifestyles.

“EVERYONE I knew [in Miami] drove a leased base model BMW/Mercedes/Lexus that they parked at their parents’ houses where they still lived in their childhood bedrooms with $10 in their bank accounts,” one commenter wrote.

“I have a $2,425 car payment,” said another. “I make $170,000 a year… and the car makes me feel like a million bucks every time I drive it.” Adding, “I already own a million-dollar home with $600,000 equity, so what the hell else am I going to spend my money on?”

So, Who Actually Buys These Cars?

A cited stat from 2019 said the average household income of a new BMW 7-Series buyer was $184,170. Reactions were mixed. Some said that income could justify the purchase; others argued that even at that level, dropping $100,000 on a depreciating asset is a bad financial move.

“$184k is more than ‘decent money.’ Not $100k car money, but it's more than triple the median income,” a user noted.

In the end, the debate circled back to a central idea: what someone drives or wears doesn’t always reflect their net worth. Sometimes it shows what they prioritize. Other times, it might just be debt in disguise.

Image: Shutterstock