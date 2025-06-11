Mark Cuban Predicts AI Video Will Trigger 'An Explosion' In Face-To-Face Engagement, Events And Jobs. Calls It 'The Milli Vanilli Effect'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says the rapid rise of AI-generated video could result in a surprising shift: more people meeting and working in person.

“Within the next 3 years, there will be so much AI, in particular AI video, people won't know if what they see or hear is real,” Cuban wrote in a June 5 post on X. “Which will result in an explosion of f2f engagement, events and jobs.”

‘The Milli Vanilli Effect’

Cuban referred to the phenomenon as the “Milli Vanilli effect,” pointing to the 1980s pop duo who lost their careers after it was revealed they had lip-synced their hit songs. Cuban thinks we’re heading into a similar era, where in-person presence becomes more valuable because digital content will be so easy to fake.

His view is gaining traction as AI-generated video tools like Google's new Veo 3 make stunning advances. Veo 3 can create 8-second, high-resolution videos with synchronized voices, sound effects, and music based on just a short prompt. The tech is so realistic it's becoming harder to tell if something is real or not.

An Ars Technica test found Veo 3 could generate everything from fake news interviews and dramatic monologues to musical performances and therapy sessions. The platform even supports AI-generated dialogue and subtle facial expressions, making it look like real people are talking on screen.

It represents a leap toward everyday media fabrication becoming cheap and fast. One video costs as little as $1.50 to generate.

AI Is Speeding Up Solo Innovation

Cuban also recently shared on Bluesky that tools like ChatGPT and Gemini let him quickly build out a new business idea, something that used to take a team. “It took me less than 10 minutes to get to the point where I had all the bill of materials and manufacturing path and a patent application. It's insane,” he wrote.

While Cuban is excited about the creative potential of AI, not everyone agrees with his optimistic outlook.

Not Everyone Shares Cuban's Optimism

Universal basic income advocate Scott Santens responded to Cuban's post, saying it's wrong to suggest AI will only create more jobs. “Decades of automation has increased productivity and increased inequality,” Santens wrote. “Yes, people lost jobs and got new ones. Many jobs paid less and were less secure.”

Still, Cuban remains bullish on the power of AI to enable individuals. “It's an entrepreneur's dream come true,” he wrote. “What took paying a lot of people to do, someone can do [themselves].”

But as tools like Veo 3 blur the line between real and fake, the question becomes less about what technology can do and more about who we trust to use it. As one AI video created by Ars Technica showed, a fictional news anchor summed it up this way: “This is the age of post-history: a new epoch of civilization where the historical record is so full of fabrication that it becomes effectively meaningless.”

