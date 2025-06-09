Steph Curry's Thirty Ink Generates $174 Million In 2024, 'It's About Creating True Representation And Opportunity From A Grassroots Level'

Steph Curry's house-of-brands conglomerate Thirty Ink generated $173.5 million in revenue in 2024, the company told CNBC on Wednesday.

Thirty Ink owns Unanimous Media, Gentleman's Cut bourbon, and Underrated Golf and Basketball. However, the highest percentage of the company's revenue comes from Curry's partnership with Under Armour UAA UA)). There, the NBA star is president of Curry Brand, a basketball and golf footwear and apparel line. As a part of the 2023 deal with the sportswear company, Curry was given 8.8 million common shares, which were valued at $75 million at the time.

Don't Miss:

The company said that while it incurs annual expenses for using Curry's name, image, and likeness, it doesn't rack up traditional bottom-line operational costs, which allows for its exorbitant earnings.

Thirty Ink's secretary chair, Suresh Singh, told CNBC that every brand under the company's umbrella is profitable. "It's completely unique. One of the big things, I believe, is that there's a lot of athlete- and celebrity-driven partnerships and businesses that aren't necessarily focused on profit, aren't necessarily focused on mission. We do both," he said.

"Obviously, from a national perspective, a lot of the narrative is trying to peel back programs and opportunities that are programs and resources that are allowing people to have just a fair shot and a fair chance," Curry said in an interview with CNBC. "Everything that we do and what I can control is about true equity. If you look at all of our businesses — our DEI writers for Unanimous, or even looking at something like the Underrated brand — it's about creating true representation and opportunity from a grassroots level."

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Trending: Wall Street's Missing This AI Surgical Tech — You Don't Have To. Invest from $350.

"All that stuff is important to me. I want to actually walk the walk and live it. And hopefully that's an example for how our country should," he told CNBC.

Thirty Ink's mission is to "elevate the under" according to its website, a goal that manifests differently for every brand. Unanimous Media co-founder and co-CEO Eric Peyton told CNBC that it looks like hiring diverse writers to create projects about family, faith and sports. "[Curry's] vision is to inspire through media," he said. It's really a feeling when you watch our projects, hopefully you're a little bit happier, you know, maybe it makes you feel a little bit better."

Unanimous Media is currently four years into a first-look deal with Comcast's CMCSA NBC Universal unit. Next year, it will release its first full-length feature film, "GOAT," with Sony Pictures Animation.

With Gentlemen's Cut and Underrated Golf and Basketball, that mission expresses itself as a commitment to DEI. Gentlemen's Cut was in talks with a buyer who wanted to feature Black-owned businesses, in 2024. The Trump administration's crackdown on DEI squashed the deal, but it would have valued the business between $120 million and $200 million, a source told CNBC. Underrated Golf, according to the company's website, is specifically designed to give Black children an opportunity to participate in a sport that hasn't historically catered to them.

Read Next:

Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold .

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock