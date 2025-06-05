Jeffrey Epstein's $40 Million Bet On Peter Thiel's Capital Firm Is Now Worth $170 Million: But His Victims Probably Won't See A Dime

Jeffrey Epstein invested $40 million in Peter Thiel‘s Valar Ventures during 2015-2016, creating what has become the largest remaining asset in the deceased financier’s estate.

What Happened: The investment, now valued at approximately $170 million according to confidential estate documents reviewed by The New York Times, represents a 325% return over nearly a decade.

The previously undisclosed investment in Valar Ventures, co-founded by Silicon Valley billionaire Thiel, specializes in providing startup capital to financial services technology companies.

Epstein’s estate analysis shows this holding as the primary asset among roughly $200 million in total remaining estate value, six years after his suicide in federal custody while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.

Aaron Curtis, a Valar spokesman, confirmed the investment occurred after a 2014 meeting when Epstein was considered “a well-known adviser to world leaders, top universities and philanthropic organizations,” according to the report.

The firm, led by Andrew McCormack and James Fitzgerald, expressed hope the eventual distribution could help victims “move forward with their lives.”

However, roughly 200 victims who already received settlements ranging from $500,000 to $2 million signed broad releases preventing future claims, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The venture capital investment remains locked up under typical fund restrictions, preventing immediate cash distribution. When Epstein died, his estate totaled approximately $600 million, including luxury properties, artwork, and investments. The estate received a $111.6 million IRS tax refund last fall, boosting current assets to $131 million as of March, according to the report.

This revelation comes as Palantir Technologies Inc., co-founded by Thiel, faces scrutiny over claims it supported federal data collection efforts under the Trump administration, according to The New York Times. Thirteen former employees have called on the company to cut ties with the administration, citing privacy concerns — claims Palantir has denied.

The estate’s final distribution awaits resolution of one remaining federal class-action lawsuit. Once settled, assets will transfer according to Epstein’s will, potentially ending one of the most scrutinized estate cases in recent financial history.

