Anthropic's Claude Opus 4 AI, Backed By Google And Amazon, Codes Nonstop For 7 Hours, Redefining Developer Productivity

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup supported by Google-parent Alphabet GOOG GOOGL)) and Amazon AMZN, announced Thursday that it introduced Claude Opus 4, a new model capable of coding autonomously for hours at a time.

Anthropic is calling the release a major step forward for developer-focused AI, highlighting Claude Opus 4's ability to reason and execute autonomously for several hours, an advancement it says dramatically expands what AI agents can now accomplish.

High-End Endurance Meets High-Speed Intelligence

According to the company, the model recently completed a near-seven-hour uninterrupted coding session with e-commerce giant Rakuten, showcasing levels of performance far beyond Anthropic's previous releases.

While the prior generation, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, could code for roughly 45 minutes, Opus 4 sustained high-functioning output for over six hours, enabling it to assist in complex software builds and long-form projects in real time, Reuters reports.

Anthropic chief product officer Mike Krieger described in an interview with Reuters that the launch as a turning point. He said that for AI to significantly boost economic productivity, it must be capable of sustained, autonomous execution, something Opus 4 is now delivering at scale.

The company also unveiled Claude Sonnet 4, a more compact and cost-effective sibling to Opus. Both models were designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including web search, step-by-step reasoning, and long-form dialogue generation. But it's Opus 4's durability and coherence during marathon coding sessions that have drawn the most attention.

Anthropic told MIT Technology Review that it used Opus 4 to autonomously play a 24-hour Pokémon game, which is another demonstration of the model's ability to operate in extended timelines without breakdowns in logic or consistency.

Anthropic Launches Claude Code For Global Developer Integration With GitHub And JetBrains

To make its capabilities more accessible, Anthropic also announced the general release of Claude Code, a development tool designed for engineers. First previewed in February, the tool allows users to generate, review, and troubleshoot code directly with Claude models, including Opus 4 and Sonnet 4. Developers can now integrate the models into real workflows, from full-stack application design to bug fixes and documentation, Reuters says.

According to Anthropic, Claude Code is now generally available with full integration into developer environments like VS Code, JetBrains, and GitHub. By expanding access to its software development kit and releasing native extensions, the company is positioning the tool for wider use across developer teams and software workflows.

Google, Amazon, And Microsoft Join The AI Arms Race

Anthropic's advancements arrive amid a flurry of competitive activity. According to Reuters, Microsoft MSFT announced during its Build 2025 conference recently that it is preparing to integrate Anthropic's coding agent into its GitHub Copilot ecosystem, giving developers a choice of language models.

With heavyweight backers like Google and Amazon, Anthropic is emerging as a key player in the next generation of generative AI. Its focus on building models that operate coherently over time positions it well for both developer and enterprise markets.

Image: Shutterstock