Sam Bankman-Fried's Early Release, Schiff Vs Vance, Bitcoin's Fall, And Trump's Meme Coin Dinner: This Week In Crypto

The past week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of finance and cryptocurrency. From the early release of a notorious fraudster to a heated debate over Bitcoin’s value, the weekend was packed with intriguing stories.
Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Early Release
Once a promising figure in the cryptocurrency world, Sam Bankman-Fried is now set to leave prison four years ahead of his 25-year sentence. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has updated its inmate database to reflect the new release date of Dec. 14, 2044, thanks to “good conduct time” credits. Bankman-Fried’s pre-sentence time in jail also contributed to this early release.
Schiff Challenges Vance On Bitcoin
Economist and market commentator Peter Schiff publicly disagreed with Vice President JD Vance‘s support for Bitcoin at a recent cryptocurrency conference. Schiff challenged Vance’s remarks, sparking a debate over the true value and impact of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Drops To $105,000
Bitcoin’s BTC/USD value took a hit, dropping below $105,000 after President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. is “no longer Mr. Nice Guy” in its trade agreement with China. This swift drop reveals that Bitcoin still behaves more like high-beta tech than a geopolitical hedge.
Google’s Quantum Warning
Alphabet Inc.’s Google has warned that RSA encryption, a key security feature in securing Bitcoin, may be more vulnerable to quantum computing attacks than previously thought. New research suggests that RSA encryption could be broken with 20 times fewer quantum resources.
Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner
A black-tie gala hosted by Donald Trump for top TRUMP MAGA/USD meme coin holders turned into a high-net-worth crypto networking event. Despite Trump’s brief appearance, the event served as a valuable gathering for major players in the crypto space.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola
