Trump's Tariffs In Court, Summers' Stark Warning, US-China Stalemate, And Wood's Reaganomics Comparison: This Week In Economics

The past week has been a whirlwind of economic and political news. From a second federal judge blocking President Donald Trump’s emergency tariff powers to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers issuing a stark warning about America’s fiscal trajectory, the headlines have been filled with significant developments.
Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
Trump’s Tariff Powers Blocked
A Washington-based federal judge, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, has ruled against President Trump’s attempt to exercise emergency powers to reshape trade policy. This ruling came just hours after the U.S. Court of International Trade struck down Trump’s tariffs. Contreras stated that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant Trump the authority to impose or adjust tariffs without approval from Congress.
Larry Summers’ Stark Warning
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has expressed concern over America’s fiscal trajectory, blaming President Trump and the GOP's "One Big, Beautiful Bill." Summers warned that the United States is on the verge of a crisis if current debt trends continue.
See Also: Jamie Raskin Wants Trump To Disclose His Crypto Dinner Guest List
Japan’s Tariff Countermeasures
In response to heightened U.S. tariffs, Japan's government has announced a significant economic stimulus package. The government is set to allocate 900 billion yen ($6.3 billion) for emergency economic measures to counteract the adverse effects of increased U.S. tariffs.
US-China Trade Talks Stalemate
Trade negotiations between the United States and China have reached an impasse, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent suggested that a final agreement might require direct input from President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.
Cathie Wood’s Reaganomics Comparison
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood has endorsed the Trump administration's economic policies, comparing them to "Reaganomics on steroids." Wood believes that current policies mirror former President Ronald Reagan’s playbook of deregulation, tax cuts, and lower interest rates.
Read Next:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.