President Donald Trump's Unique Coin Toss At Army-Navy Game Causes Stir Online: 'Brand New Way To Flip A Coin'

President Donald Trump‘s unconventional method of performing the ceremonial coin flip at the Army-Navy football game has triggered a flurry of reactions online.

What Happened: The president’s coin toss, which appeared to lack any rotation, was labeled as “unprecedented” by Outkick’s Clay Travis.

The event transpired at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Trump, positioned at midfield, received the coin from the referee, threw it into the air, and it landed on the field without making a single revolution.

The incident sparked a variety of reactions on social media, with several users finding humor in the situation.

Also Read: Here’s Why 20 States Are Taking Donald Trump To Court Over A Little-Noticed H-1B Visa Fee Change

One user even suggested that Trump had “invented a brand new way to flip a coin.” However, not all reactions were light-hearted, with some Bluesky users attributing the unusual toss to senility.

Dan Gartland, another user, found the incident amusing, stating Trump “looked like a space alien wholly unfamiliar with the concept.”

Trump is the 10th sitting president to attend and officiate the coin toss at the annual Army-Navy game. The coin toss incident occurred shortly after Trump announced a “very serious retaliation” against ISIS for the killing of three Americans in Syria.

The coin toss at the Army-Navy game is a long-standing tradition, and President Trump’s unique approach to it has drawn attention to the event.

The online reactions reflect the polarized views of the president, with some finding humor in the situation while others use it as an opportunity to criticize.

The incident also occurred in the midst of serious international affairs, highlighting the constant scrutiny faced by those in the public eye.

Read Next

Mark Cuban Compares Daryl Morey To Donald Trump As Tensions Escalate