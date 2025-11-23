Mark Cuban Compares Daryl Morey To Donald Trump As Tensions Escalate

The longstanding rivalry between Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has been a source of intrigue for NBA fans. This off-court feud, which began in 2014, underscores the intense competition that exists beyond the basketball court.

What Happened: The feud was ignited when Cuban was upset by Morey’s inquiry about the availability of Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki in 2013.

According to the Basketball Network, the rivalry was further fueled when Cuban successfully recruited Chandler Parsons from the Rockets in 2014, a move he viewed as a personal triumph.

Morey, on the other hand, dismissed Cuban’s assertion of prioritizing talent over team chemistry. He confidently declared, “If the money's equal between the Rockets and Mavericks, I think players are picking Houston. Every time.”

Morey also took a jab at Cuban for dismantling the core of the 2011 title-winning team to reduce costs.

In response, Cuban likened Morey to President Donald Trump, stating that while Morey may not be media savvy, he is one of the most intelligent general managers in the league.

"The only reason I'm even responding is because I respect and like Daryl, who's smart. He's got some Donald Trump in him where he doesn't really understand media all that well, but he's a smart guy and one of the smartest general managers in the league. So we can have some fun going back and forth," Cuban said as per the outlet.

However, despite their ongoing feud, Cuban openly expressed his respect and admiration for Morey.

Why It Matters: More than a decade after the feud began, both Cuban and Morey continue to hold significant roles in their respective franchises. Cuban remains part-owner of the Mavericks, while Morey has transitioned to the role of president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Their rivalry, while personal, also highlights the competitive nature of NBA team management, where talent acquisition and team chemistry are often at odds.

This feud serves as a reminder of the strategic decisions and personal dynamics that shape the league’s landscape.

