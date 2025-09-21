UREVO Pushes Into US Wellness Market With New Ecosystem, Expects 50% Sales Surge in 2025

UREVO, the home fitness and wellness company, is making a strong bet on the U.S. market with its new wellness ecosystem, forecasting about 50% sales growth in 2025. More than 55% of its total revenue already comes from the U.S., and this figure is expected to grow as demand rises.

According to UREVO, around 85% of the anticipated new sales will come from treadmills—still the core of its hardware business—while 15% will come from recovery products like massage devices and posture aids.

The company serves over 1 million users globally, with more than 15,000 monthly active users on its app; those numbers reflect not only strong product interest but a growing digital engagement curve.

“The US market is at the core of our business. Going forward, we're growing our presence in two ways. On the product side, we'll continue to upgrade and launch smarter, more personalized solutions that deliver the unique experience of AI-powered fitness and wellness. On the channel and operations side, we plan to strengthen partnerships with local players, expand offline retail coverage, and provide more comprehensive after-sales and technical services,” UREVO's CEO & Co-founder, Davis Huang said.

What's interesting is how UREVO is positioning itself among both niche players and industry giants. On one hand, it competes with companies like Peloton, NordicTrack (part of ICON Fitness), and Echelon—brands that have become well known for connected fitness hardware. On the other, it's also up against publicly traded firms such as Planet Fitness (PLNT), The Beachbody Company (now BODi), Under Armour (UAA), Lululemon (LULU), and Nike (NKE), which are increasingly moving into wellness, apparel, and wearable tech segments.

Financially, UREVO believes its margin profile can remain healthy in this competitive environment. While many listed players have tightened margins in recent years due to high material and logistics costs, UREVO's strategy seems to be to differentiate via both value and integrated services—hardware plus app engagement. With the U.S. already yielding the majority of its revenue, the anticipated 2025 surge could push Urevo into new profitability thresholds if its projections hold.

Also Read: Peloton Tumbles After Q4 Beat — Can Cost Cuts, Restructuring Offset Slumping Growth?

Another edge for UREVO is pricing. While premium brands target higher price points, UREVO seems set to appeal to consumers looking for solid tech plus wellness without paying top dollar. This could allow it to capture households who've held off on high-end brands but want more than just a treadmill—they want a connected health experience.

“We're not taking part in the old pricing competition. Instead, we're offsetting cost pressures through product upgrades and value creation. Our research and development are focused on longer-lasting motors, stable sensor systems, and AI-driven personalized experiences. This ensures our products remain highly differentiated, even while staying in a reasonable price range,” Huang added.

“At the same time, endorsements from sports stars will further strengthen our brand premium. This combination allows us to scale while maintaining a healthy profit structure. In other words, our growth will not come at the expense of profitability, rather, it will be driven by higher-value products and brand strength, enabling revenue and profit to grow in tandem.” he continued.

Part of the success will depend on keeping users engaged beyond the treadmill purchase. UREVO's app, which already has 15,000 active users monthly, plays a critical role: tracking workouts, facilitating recovery, offering guided programs. If the app can convert more of its broader user base into paying or repeat hardware customers, UREVO stands to benefit from both product sales and recurring revenue streams—something that companies like Peloton, Nike, and Under Armour have been building toward via subscriptions, wearables, and digital content.

Talking about how the company plans to differentiate its recovery products and capture consumer interest, Huang said, “Our Recovery line takes a different path, we're not aiming for a ‘light experience,’ but instead focusing on professional-grade, intelligent solutions. UREVO's Recovery Boots integrate AI algorithms, sensors, and data connectivity, going far beyond a simple relaxation tool. They can adapt to different sports and physical conditions to deliver truly personalized, in-depth recovery.”

“What's more, we're highlighting real-world use cases with sports stars and professional athletes. For example, after intensive training, they use UREVO to recover quickly, an authentic scenario that naturally resonates with consumers. With the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, we'll strengthen collaborations with athletes and position the Recovery line as professional recovery equipment for home use, making our differentiation instantly clear,” he added.

Analysts in the U.S. wellness and connected fitness sector have been revising forecasts upward in some cases, especially around recurring revenue from subscription or app-based models. For example, Peloton recently raised its 2025 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $300–350 million, up from an earlier expectation of $240–290 million, reflecting gains from cost cuts and growing subscription services.

Read Next

Where Under Armour Stands With Analysts