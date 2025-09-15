Where Under Armour Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Under Armour UAA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.25, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.71% lower than the prior average price target of $7.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Under Armour's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Lowery Rothschild & Co Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $7.50 $8.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.50 $6.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $6.50 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $7.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Under Armour's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Under Armour's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Under Armour analyst ratings.

About Under Armour

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Under Armour faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.19% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Under Armour adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.