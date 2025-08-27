Mark Cuban Says He Has No Regrets Selling Mavericks, But 'How I Did It,' Blames NBA For Stripping Clause That Would Have Allowed Him To Stay Involved

Billionaire Mark Cuban says he doesn't regret selling majority control of the Dallas Mavericks but admits the process left him sidelined in ways he never anticipated, claiming the NBA forced out a clause that would have allowed him to remain involved in team operations.

Cuban Says Mavericks Sale Was Mishandled Despite No Regrets About Letting Go

Speaking on the DLSS Mavs podcast on Tuesday, Cuban reflected on both his long relationship with franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki and the fallout from last November's sale of the team to the Adelson family. Cuban, who still owns 27% of the Mavericks, said his biggest mistake was not opening the sale to competitive bidding.

"I don't regret selling the team. I regret how I did it," Cuban said. "Would I still sell the team? Yes. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not."

Mark Cuban Claims NBA Removed His Control Clause In Mavericks Contract

Cuban added that he expected to stay deeply involved in basketball operations but said the league intervened.

"There was a clause in there that gave me the right to be in every meeting, every trade discussion, everything. And the NBA took that out," he claimed.

"I've got the letter from my lawyer saying the NBA made us remove it," Cuban said when the host noted that the league disputes his assertion.

NBA did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Mark Cuban Revealed Mavericks Sale Regrets And Massive Ownership Losses

In late 2023, Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for $3.5 billion, ending a 23-year run as majority owner. Despite the massive sale, Cuban later revealed that he lost hundreds of millions of dollars during his ownership, making money only twice over two decades.

In March 2024, Cuban reflected on his fiery, hands-on approach, recalling moments when he confronted players for lack of effort.

He also admitted frustration over the sale terms, which left him without control of basketball operations after expecting otherwise. The Adelson family, who purchased the team, appointed Nico Harrison to take over.

Cuban defended his tenure by highlighting his efforts to keep ticket prices among the lowest in professional and college basketball, emphasizing that he always prioritized fans even while facing financial losses.

NBA Says Cuban Role Was Always Up To Patrick Dumont, Not The League

When Cuban decided to sell the Dallas Mavericks nearly two years ago, it stunned much of the NBA world. Known as one of the league's most outspoken and passionate owners, Cuban's exit caught even commissioner Adam Silver off guard, according to CBS Sports.

Silver later revealed that Cuban had first notified him in October 2022, about a year before the deal was finalized.

Since the sale in November 2023, the Mavericks have seen both dramatic highs and crushing lows — from an appearance in the 2024 NBA Finals to the stunning February trade that sent Luka Doncic away, a move Cuban insists would never have happened under his leadership.

Silver has publicly stated that Cuban's future role in basketball operations was always tied to his private arrangement with Patrick Dumont, who now oversees team decisions. According to Silver, the agreement brought before the board of governors made it clear that Dumont, not Cuban, would be in charge.

Cuban, however, maintains he has documentation proving he was supposed to retain control of basketball operations and claims the NBA forced the removal of that specific clause.

