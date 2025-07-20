Shaq's Son Names His Favorite NBA Player — And No, It's Not His Dad

Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, says LeBron James his his favorite NBA player, placing his father in third place.

What Happened: Shareef O’Neal disclosed his top NBA players at the 2025 ESPYS, with LeBron James leading the list, followed by Kobe Bryant, and then his father, Shaquille O’Neal.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Shareef mentioned that his father was aware of his choices and was not disturbed by them.

He recalled instances where Shaquille would stay after games so Shareef could meet his favorite players, even when he attended his father’s games wearing a LeBron jersey.

"He doesn't mind. There would be times when he'd play against Kobe or LeBron, and he'd wait after so we could meet them. I would go to his games in a LeBron jersey. So, it's funny," Shareef said.

Shaquille O’Neal had the opportunity to play alongside both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant during his NBA career. He was teammates with Bryant on the Lakers for eight seasons, during which they won three consecutive NBA championships.

He also had a brief stint with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shareef’s selection of favorite players showcases his personal preferences and experiences, rather than simply following in his father’s footsteps.

It also underscores the significant impact and influence that players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have had on the younger generation of basketball enthusiasts, even those born into basketball royalty.

