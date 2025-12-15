Elon Musk Says Sun Is 'Free' Fusion Reactor, Slams Companies 'Wasting Money' On Nuclear Energy: 'It Is Super Dumb…'

Billionaire Elon Musk has reaffirmed his commitment to solar power and criticized nuclear energy amid solar-powered orbital datacenter talks.

The Sun Is A Free Fusion Reactor, Says Elon Musk

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, Musk shared that the Sun was an "enormous, free fusion reactor" whose energy can be harnessed to meet the planet's power consumption needs. "It is super dumb to make tiny fusion reactors on Earth," Musk said.

He also said that the Sun would make up to 100% of the Solar System's power that will ever be produced, "even if you burned 4 Jupiters." He also urged companies to stop "wasting money on puny little reactors," unless they admit the experiments are nothing more than science projects.

Nuclear Energy Finds Silicon Valley Backing, Rising Power Bills

The comments come as major Silicon Valley tech companies are backing nuclear fusion, with Commonwealth Fusion Systems announcing that it secured $863 million in funding recently, with one of the investors also being chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's Energy Secretary Chris Wright reassured that energy prices in the country would come down, blaming the previous Biden administration's policies. Recent data shared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the electricity prices in the country have outpaced broader inflation since 2022, rising 13% on average.

Tesla's Energy Storage Growth

Tesla, on the other hand, announced a 44% growth in revenue from its energy storage business, which accounted for over $3.4 billion in Q3 and now comprises 12% of the company's total sales, up from 9% YoY.

