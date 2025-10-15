Elon Musk-Led SpaceX Delays Launch Of Space Vehicle Key For Supporting Military Communications Due To Unfavorable Weather

Elon Musk's commercial space flight company SpaceX delayed the launch of key space vehicles that would aid military communication as part of the U.S. Space Force's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, for which SpaceX earlier launched 21 satellites in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX Will Now Conduct The Launch On Wednesday

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, the company announced the delay of the launch. "Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Wednesday, October 15," the company said, adding that the launch would take place at 4:03 p.m. PT.

SpaceX would launch the vehicles onboard the Falcon 9 rocket for the Space Development Agency's "second Tranche 1 data transport mission from pad 4E in California," SpaceX shared. "This is the second of ten Tranche 1 missions Falcon 9 will launch on behalf of the SDA," SpaceX said in a statement on the official website.

SpaceX's Amazon Kuiper Delay, Mars Mission Updates

The news comes as SpaceX had recently delayed the launch of Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) space-based internet service provider, Project Kuiper. The launch, called KF-03, will feature 24 Project Kuiper satellites to be deployed to low Earth orbit from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

Meanwhile, the company also quietly updated its website descriptions for the Moon and Mars, which SpaceX said it will be targeting a 2028 and 2030 launch timeline for. Both missions would carry a payload price of $100 million per metric ton.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock