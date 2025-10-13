Elon Musk's SpaceX Delays Amazon Kuiper Satellite Launch To Monday

Elon Musk's commercial space flight company SpaceX has delayed the launch of Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) satellite-based internet service provider Project Kuiper to Monday, October 13.

24 Satellites To Be Launched

The launch, called KF-03, will feature 24 Project Kuiper satellites to be deployed to low Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, as part of the company's planned 3,200-satellite strong constellation, SpaceX and Amazon said in a statement on Sunday.

"Liftoff is targeted for 8:08 p.m. ET with additional opportunities available until 10:22 p.m. ET," SpaceX said, adding that a backup launch window on Tuesday would also be available.

SpaceX Moon And Mars Updates, Elon Musk Touts Starship

The news comes as SpaceX quietly updated the Moon and Mars pages on its website, targeting 2028 and 2030 as possible dates for exploratory missions to the celestial bodies aboard the Starship rocket. Both missions would carry a payload price of “$100 million per metric ton," SpaceX said.

Meanwhile, Musk recently also touted the Starship rocket's capabilities, predicting that it would let SpaceX deploy almost 95% of Earth's total payload to Orbit. He also said that Starship V3 and V4 would boast a higher payload capacity.

