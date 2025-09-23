Rocket Lab CEO Eyes NASA Collaborations On Possible Mars, Venus Missions Amid Potential Signs Of Life On Red Planet

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB founder and CEO, Peter Beck, is eyeing collaborations with NASA on Mars and Venus exploration missions.

Returning Perseverance Rover Samples Back From Mars

The CEO is interested in bringing back rock samples collected by the agency's Perseverance rover from the red planet after some of the samples collected by the rover contained mineral textures that could indicate the presence of biosignatures, Space.com reported on Monday.

Beck advocated for his company's expertise, saying that his company has the right tools in place to undertake the mission. "As a planetary science geek … on my own personal quest to look for life on other planets, the recent Martian discovery is super exciting," Beck said in the report.

He hoped the MSR (Mars Sample Return) mission, which is currently in replanning after costs skyrocketed, would get a new lifeline, the report suggests. He also said that the recent Mars Telecommunications Orbiter (MTO), which could aid better communication between Mars and Earth, was "always part of our architecture,” outlining its importance for future missions to the Martian surface.

Beck also shared that exploring the planet Venus was a weekend "passion project," but reiterated that there could be life on the planet's clouds. "It’s not a super high chance, but it’s possible. And if it’s possible, it must be done,” Beck said.

Rocket Lab's Class Action Lawsuit, New Launch Complex

The news comes as Rocket Lab recently filed to dismiss a class action lawsuit against the company filed by investors for allegedly misrepresenting the company's finances as well as the launch timeline of its Neutron reusable rocket. The lawsuit alleges discrepancies between November 2024 and February 2025.

Speaking of the Neutron rocket, the company announced the opening of a new launch complex at the Virginia Space Port Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS). The spaceport would play an important role in the Neutron rocket plans.

Elon Musk Reiterates SpaceX's Dominance

Elsewhere, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted that the company would account for over 95% of Earth's orbital satellite launches once the Starship rocket's launch cadence increases. He also predicted that the figure could reach 98% in two years.

SpaceX also recently put over 21 satellites in orbit for the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency. The satellites would help in aiding military communications as well as missile tracking.

Photo courtesy: Emagnetic/Shutterstock