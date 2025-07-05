US Air Force Suspends SpaceX Cargo Rocket Project In Pacific Over Ecological Concerns

The US Air Force has decided to halt a project with SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk. The project, which involved testing hypersonic rocket cargo deliveries from a remote Pacific atoll, has been suspended due to environmental concerns.

What Happened: The US Air Force has put a stop to its plans with SpaceX to conduct hypersonic rocket cargo delivery tests from the Johnston Atoll, a remote Pacific atoll. According to a Reuters report, this decision comes in the wake of concerns raised by biologists and experts about the potential harm to the seabird population that nests at the wildlife refuge on the atoll.

The project, which aimed to test landing rocket re-entry vehicles designed to deliver up to 100 tons of cargo to any location on Earth within approximately 90 minutes, was expected to be a game-changer in military logistics. However, the environmental impact of the project has led to its suspension.

The Air Force had initially planned to conduct an environmental assessment of the project, but the publication of a draft assessment was delayed due to opposition from environmental groups.

Why It Matters: This suspension raises questions on the $13.5 billion U.S. Space Force contract to launch some of the Pentagon's most sensitive satellites through 2029. SpaceX received this project alongside United Launch Alliance and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to modernize its military capabilities.

SpaceX has also been in the news for its ambitious plans, including live streaming rocket launches and calling for the retirement of the International Space Station.

