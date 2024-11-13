EHang Expands eVTOL Infrastructure: New UAM Hub Powers Up Future of Autonomous Flights

EHang Holdings Limited EH shares are trading higher after the company disclosed the launch of a UAM Hub at Luogang Central Park in Hefei, Anhui Province.

This marks the second vertiport in the area, following the opening of the UAM Operations Center in May.

The Hub is expected to support the future operation of EHang’s EH216-S pilotless passenger drones and serves as a key infrastructure milestone in the company's partnership with Hefei City, advancing the commercial use of eVTOL aircraft in Eastern China.

The newly launched UAM Hub, named “Ascend,” features an upward spiral design representing the growth of the eVTOL low-altitude economy.

Spanning 1,963 square meters, it can accommodate 10 to 20 EH216-S aircraft and includes dedicated areas for ticketing, passenger waiting, boarding, a command center, as well as charging and maintenance zones.

Once it receives the Air Operator Certificate (OC), the hub will offer EH216-S flight services to the public.

Operated by Hefei Heyi Aviation, the hub complements the UAM Operations Center opened in May 2024, which can house up to 50 eVTOL aircraft for low-altitude shuttle flights within Luogang Central Park.

Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, said, “EHang is accelerating the commercial operations of EH216-S and continuously to partner with local governments across multiple regions to build exemplary models of low-altitude economic operations.”

”As a strategic partner of Hefei City, EHang has completed a debut commercial flight demonstration in Hefei and assisted in the construction of two vertiports.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF HAIL and SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF KOMP.

Price Action: EH shares are up 10.4% at $17.50 at the last check Wednesday.

