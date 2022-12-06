Investors Aren't Playing Around With Dave & Buster's Stock After Hours: What's Going On?

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Q3 Revenue: $481.21 million beat estimates of $473.62 million

Dave & Buster's said its strong top-line results were driven by double digit sales growth.

"Our outstanding team continues to strongly execute our integration plan and deliver exceptional results, despite the challenging macro and inflationary environment. We remain focused on driving innovation, growth and value creation for our stakeholders," said Chris Morris, CEO of Dave & Buster's.

Through the first five weeks of the fourth quarter, the company said comparable store sales are up 3.1% versus the comparable period in 2021.

Dave & Buster's is the owner and operator of 203 venues in North America that offer entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event.

PLAY Price Action: Dave & Buster's shares are down 4.97% in after hours at $34.40 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Dave & Buster's.