What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile Stock Today?

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it successfully completed deployment of the communications array for its test satellite, BlueWalker 3, in orbit.

AST SpaceMobile said its BlueWalker 3 is the largest-ever commercial communications array deployed in low Earth orbit and is designed to communicate directly with cellular devices. The satellite is expected to have a field of view of over 300,000 square miles on the surface of the Earth.

"Every person should have the right to access cellular broadband, regardless of where they live or work. Our goal is to close the connectivity gaps that negatively impact billions of lives around the world," said Abel Avellan, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week high of $14.27 and a 52-week low of $4.84.

The stock was up 16.9% at $10.32 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Arek Socha from Pixabay.