Why Donald Trump-Related Digital World Acquisition Shares Are Trading Lower Following Elon Musk, Twitter News

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 4, 2022 1:32 PM | 1 min read

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower by 3.16% to $17.48 Tuesday afternoon following reports Elon Musk to go ahead with original bid of $54.20 for Twitter Inc TWTR.

Digital World Acquisition is the merger partner of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is the owner of Truth Social. 

What Happened?

The news comes as the two parties prepare to square off in court Oct. 17 after Twitter sued Musk with the aim of forcing him to follow through on the acquisition of the social media platform.

Twitter shares were briefly halted Tuesday afternoon following the report from Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the situation when reporting that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 52-week high of $175.00 and a 52-week low of $9.84.

