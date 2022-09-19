ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Allakos Shares Are Rising Sharply

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 19, 2022 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Why Allakos Shares Are Rising Sharply

Allakos Inc ALLK shares are trading higher by 29.26% to $5.92 during Monday's trading session after the company priced an underwritten offering of roughly 29.88 million shares of common stock at $5.02 per share.

All of the shares are to be sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about September 21st, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

See Also: If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Allakos has a 52-week high of $112.87 and a 52-week low of $2.54.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas