If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 19, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2020, a number of retail-favorite names have performed that much better. Tech and entertainment bulls who bought when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020 and held on for the long-term, despite the ongoing volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since March 2020: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies and stocks back at the bottom of the U.S. market in March 2020 would be worth today:

  • Bitcoin BTC/USD: $361.81
  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD: $261.22
  • Apple Inc AAPL: $262.96
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT: $178.19
  • Tesla Inc TSLA: $1,064.39
  • GameStop Corp. GME: $3,046.81

