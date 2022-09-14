ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Here's Why Planet Labs Shares Are Moving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 14, 2022 11:01 AM | 1 min read
Here's Why Planet Labs Shares Are Moving

Planet Labs PBC PL shares are trading higher by 10.33% to $6.78 Wednesday morning on continued strength after the company recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised guidance.

What Happened?

Planet Labs said second-quarter revenue increased 59% year-over-year to $48.45 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $42.36 million.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of 15 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share...Read More

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Planet Labs has a 52-week high of $12.15 and a 52-week low of $3.70.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas