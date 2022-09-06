ñol

What's Going On With GameStop Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 6, 2022 11:38 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With GameStop Stock?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading lower Tuesday amid continued weakness in names that are popular among retail traders. 

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY is leading meme stocks lower Tuesday following the passing of CFO Gustavo Arnal over the weekend. Police said Arnal died after falling from a building in downtown Manhattan. The city’s medical examiner later ruled the death a suicide.

Arnal's death comes just months after Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and the company's chief merchandising officer, Joe Hartsig, stepped down from their roles at the struggling retailer. Bed Bath & Beyond also announced strategic changes to strengthen its financial positioning last week. 

See Also: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Down

GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen sold his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this month. Tuesday's weakness appears to be related to the continued move lower in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. GameStop shares may also be trading lower as the company prepares to announce its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. 

GameStop is expected to report a net loss of 38 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, according to average analyst estimates from Benzinga Pro.

GME Price Action: GameStop has a 52-week high of $63.92 and a 52-week low of $19.40.

The stock was down 8.48% at $25.03 at time of publication.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

