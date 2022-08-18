After-Hours Alert: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Plunging

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are tanking in Thursday's after-hours session after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop Corp GME chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer.
According to an amended 13D filing, Cohen now has a 0% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond after selling 9.45 million shares, which included several call options that were set to expire in January, 2023. The filing shows that a majority of the common stock was sold on Aug. 16. Cohen dumped the remaining shares, including all of his option contracts on Wednesday.
According to a Form 144 filing from earlier in the week, Cohen owned 7.78 million common shares, as well as 1,257 $60 strike call options, 444 $75 strike calls and 5,000 calls at the $80 strike.
Although the Form 144 showing intent to sell had a notice date of Aug. 16, it was unclear if any shares had been sold. Thursday's 13D confirms that Cohen has exited his position completely.
According to a separate SEC filing, Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 55,013 shares of the company this week. However, the reported transactions were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which Arnal entered into in April.
Check Out These BBBY Stories:
- Former Hedge Fund Manager Calls Out Ryan Cohen's Bed Bath & Beyond Trade, Complains To SEC: 'What A Total Disgrace'
- EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says
- EXCLUSIVE: $100M College Whiz Who Scored As Bed Bath And Beyond Squeezed Says He 'Wasn't That Aware It Was A Meme'
- 'One Giant Amateur Hour'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bed Bath & Beyond Stock
BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $4.38.
The stock was down 34.6% in after hours at $12.11 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.