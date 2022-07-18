EXCLUSIVE: D-Wave And Mastercard Take Quantum Leap Into Future Of Financial Services

DPCM Capital Inc XPOA merger partner, D-Wave Systems Inc, a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and Mastercard Inc MA today announced a multi-year strategic alliance to champion the acceleration and adoption of quantum computing solutions.

Mastercard and D-Wave will collaborate on the research and development of quantum-hybrid applications in areas such as consumer loyalty and rewards, cross-border settlement, and fraud management.

“We are heralding in the next wave of computing. Just like the creation of the PC, the emergence of the internet and the proliferation of smartphones and voice assistants, it is our belief that quantum will have far-reaching and industry-disrupting impact, especially in the financial services sector,” said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.

The collaboration will use D-Wave’s annealing quantum computers and quantum hybrid solvers through the Leap™ quantum cloud service to deliver real-time access to quantum applications safely and securely powered by Mastercard’s network.

“People expect hyper-personalized experiences. Quantum computing’s unique ability to analyze huge numbers of potential combinations can deliver optimal solutions that will improve efficiency and provide choice,” said Ken Moore, Chief Innovation Officer at Mastercard. “Our work with D-Wave will explore the endless applications of quantum computing for practical, real-world financial services applications.”

Baratz adds that D-Wave and Mastercard have a shared vision of harnessing the power of technology to affect business and society positively.

“This alliance supports that vision by delivering quantum innovation that will tackle increasingly complex problem sets across applications like optimized loyalty programs, fraud management, and anti-money laundering in financial services and, ultimately, unlock more value for customers,” he said.

Photo via Company