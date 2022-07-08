ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Nurix Therapeutics Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 8, 2022 4:01 PM | 1 min read

Nurix Therapeutics Inc NRIX shares are trading higher by 13.25% to $17.52 Friday afternoon after the company announced a registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $40 million.

Nurix says the company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to fund clinical trials, manufacturing and process development, research, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Nurix added that the company expects that the net proceeds from this offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding any future potential milestones from collaborations, will be sufficient to fund its operating activities into the second half of 2024.

See Also: Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $37.42 and a 52-week low of $7.52.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas