Why Kura Sushi Shares Are Up Almost 25% Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 8, 2022 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Why Kura Sushi Shares Are Up Almost 25% Today

Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS shares are trading higher by 24.8% to $67.49 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Kura Sushi reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $38.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $35.54 million by 7%. This sales figure is a 106% increase over sales of $18.47 million in the same period last year.

Kura Sushi sees FY22 sales as low as $137 million or as high as $142 million, which is higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $135.85 million.

Kura Sushi is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. 

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kura Sushi has a 52-week high of $85.62 and a 52-week low of $30.95.

