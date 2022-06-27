After-Hours Action: Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Soaring

Kezar Life Sciences Inc KZR shares are surging in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib.

Zetomipzomib is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

"The MISSION Phase 2 topline results show a clinically meaningful overall renal response to zetomipzomib after 6 months, without high-dose induction therapy. Patients in the trial also experienced reductions in extra-renal manifestations of lupus," said Noreen Henig, chief medical officer of Kezar.

Kezar is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders.

KZR Price Action: Kezar has a 52-week high of $18.55 and a 52-week low of $4.30.

The stock was up 74.9% in after hours at $10.11 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.