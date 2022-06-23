What's Going On With Weber Stock Today?

Weber Inc WEBR shares are surging on abnormally-high volume Thursday amid increased retail investor interest.

Weber's average session volume over a 100-day period is 512,528 over a 100-day period. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 7.4 million at press time.

The stock is trending across social media platforms. It was the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits at last check. Traders seem to be focused on the high short interest in the name. 40.1% of Weber's float is currently sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what's possible.

WEBR Price Action: Weber has traded between $20.44 and $5.72 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 20.4% at $10.39 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Bru-nO from Pixabay.