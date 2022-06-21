Why Shares Of Valneva SE Are Soaring Today

Valneva SE VALN shares are trading higher after the company and Pfizer announced they have entered into an Equity Subscription Agreement and have updated the terms of their Collaboration and License Agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.

As part of the Equity Subscription Agreement, Pfizer will invest €90.5 ($95) million in Valneva, representing 8.1% of Valneva’s share capital at a price of €9.49 per share, through a reserved capital increase to further support the strategic Lyme partnership between the two companies.

In addition, Valneva and Pfizer updated the terms of their collaboration and license agreement which they announced on April 30, 2020. Valneva will now fund 40% of the remaining shared development costs compared to 30% in the initial agreement. Pfizer will pay Valneva tiered royalties ranging from 14% to 22%, compared to royalties starting at 19% in the initial agreement.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, commented “Pfizer’s investment in Valneva highlights the quality of the work that we’ve done together over the past two years and is a strong recognition of Valneva’s vaccine expertise.”

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines.

VALN Price Action: Valneva SE has traded between $67.84 and $13.71 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 86% higher at $25.50 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication.

