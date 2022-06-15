Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Shares Are Rising

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp ADPT shares are trading higher by 12.58% to $7.25 after the company launched T-Detect Lyme, to help diagnose early lyme disease.

Adaptive Biotechnologies says, in a clinical validation study among patients with early Lyme disease, the T-cell test was more accurate than leading antibody tests. T-Detect Lyme has a specificity of ~99% and showed more than 1.5 times greater sensitivity than standard two-tiered testing.

See Also: We Asked 1,000 Readers Why They Chose To Buy Dogecoin Instead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week high of $43.40 and a 52-week low of $5.96.