What Happens When Your Bitcoin Miner Drops By 80%? In this Case, You Beat The Market By 10%.

Levered Bets on Bitcoin Go Both Ways

Good news for an underlying commodity tends to be even better news for companies that mine it, all else equal, thanks to their inherent operational leverage. Frank Holmes explained the concept using gold miners as an example, in an article a few years back:

The upside to gold stocks is that investors historically have received a 2-to-1 leverage by owning gold equities instead of the commodity. [...] Picture the gold price as a pulley with gold company executives applying force on one side of a rope. The more disciplined and successful the management, the bigger the potential boost in gold equity returns. The muscle that gold miners can use to increase their "multiplier effect" for shareholders is three fold: Grow production volume, expand margins or optimize capital.

A similar phenomenon appears to be at work with bitcoin and bitcoin miners. For example, from June 10th of last year to November 9th of last year, Bitcoin BTC/USD climbed 82%.

Over the same time period, the bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA was up 184%.

While June 10th of last year turned out to be a good time to buy bitcoin, and MARA, November 24th turned out to be a terrible time for both. Bitcoin was down 48% over the next six months, while MARA was down nearly 83%.

What Happens When Your Bitcoin Miner Tanks More Than 80%

Here's where it gets interesting. Marathon Digital appeared in one of our hedged portfolios on November 24th of last year, along with the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF BOIL.

For larger portfolios, our system includes more underlying securities, but for $30,000 portfolios like that one, it aims for two primary securities, which, in this case, were MARA and BOIL. After starting with equal dollar amounts of each, our system rounded each down to round lots (to reduce hedging cost), and then put most of the leftover cash from the rounding down process into a more tightly hedged BOIL position.

