So What's Up With Veru Shares Rising Today?

Shares of companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU), are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness. Stocks have experienced volatility this year amid Fed policy tightening measures.

Veru also announced today the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available through the conference on Tuesday, May 24th at 11:30 am – 12:00 pm.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Veru has a 52-week high of $17.50 and a 52-week low of $4.34.