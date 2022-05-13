 Skip to main content

Why Indie Semiconductor Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) shares are trading higher by 29.26% at $6.98 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Indie Semiconductor reported quarterly losses of 11 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.57 million by 2%.

Indie Semiconductor received a number of analyst rating updates following the earnings report.

Indie Semiconductor provides next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Indie Semiconductor has a 52-week high of $16.33 and a 52-week low of $5.07.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

