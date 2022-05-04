 Skip to main content

Why Kezar Life Sciences Shares Are Getting Hammered
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Why Kezar Life Sciences Shares Are Getting Hammered

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) shares are trading lower by 38.23% at $7.61 after the company announced top-line results from its PRESIDIO Phase 2 clinical trial of Zetomipzomib.

Kezar Life Sciences says most patients saw clinically meaningful improvements in the primary endpoint measure of Total Improvement Score (TIS), but no differentiation from placebo was observed.

Kezar Life Sciences added that Zetomipzomib demonstrates a favorable safety and tolerability profile, including in the PRESIDIO Open-label Extension Study where weekly zetomipzomib has been administered for up to an additional 77 weeks.

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week high of $18.55 and a 52-week low of $4.61.

