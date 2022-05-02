MJ Stock Trader On SAFE Banking, CAOA And Verano Holdings - Trade To Black Podcast

In this week’s Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales and Lead Financial Writer Benjamin A. Smith interviewed popular U.S. cannabis Twitter commentator, and founder of mjstocktrader.com, MJ Stock Trader. On the agenda for conversation were various items of interest to investors, including the current path to SAFE Banking, how federal social justice reform is somewhat misleading, recent Verano Holdings Corp (OTC: VRNOF) Q4 2021 financial results and more.

Trade To Black Podcast Cliffsnotes:

@1:45 Opening intro. MJ Stock trader is interested in lifting up those with good content in the sector as opposed to worrying about his own audience.

@2:30 Even if SAFE Banking does eventually get accepted in the AMERICA COMPETES Act (currently in the conference process between House and Senate), final resolution could take awhile. According to a tweet by Capitol Hill insider, Natalie Fertig: Lead GOP sponsor Todd Young just told me he expects the conference to take at least a few months, and maybe they’re done by end of summer. Panel comments.

@9:35 Lack of Senate support for a SAFE Banking amendment into the National Defense Authorization Act last December (NDAA) put AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) and component stocks on bad footing to begin 2021.

@11:50 Why is Chuck Schumer receiving input from representatives from Alaska for his Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA)?

@14:05 Croptober and the seasonality effect on the legal cannabis industry.

@15:25 There is a misconception that people are serving large federal prison sentences for cannabis offences. In reality, offenders are mostly volume traffickers that also deal in other Schedule I drugs and weapons.

@18:40 President Biden issued the first pardons and sentence commutations of his presidency on April 26, to people convicted of non-violent offenses, But there are very few prisons with cannabis offenses included in the group. Is Joe Biden freeing the wrong people?

@20:50 Why ae psychedelic companies listed on the NYSE but cannabis stocks are not (besides select Canadian licensed producers)?

@21:50 How much is social equity holding back the U.S. cannabis market?

@25:10 Publicization of the lack of SAFE Banking is like an open invitation to criminals to commit robberies. It purportedly costs dispensaries $35,000 per month to secure a dispensary.

@27:45 Verano Holdings earnings. Thoughts form Benjamin A. Smith. Growth was robust and move to GAAP accounting was a significant shift.

@30:17 Same store sales were strong and topline numbers did not decline despite more stringent GAAP accounting. However, there are some asterisks wroth noting.

@34:35 The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada Foundation recently filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Board of Pharmacy in a move force cannabis off the list of Schedule I drugs. More states should attempt these types of lawsuits.

@36:50 Interest level in U.S. cannabis is still very high, according to the turnout in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

@39:20 The upside of certain MSOS, including Verano Holdings, is very enticing.

@40:20 Mitch McConnell vs. Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader: one leader stonewalls cannabis legislation and the other wants too much.

This article was originally published on The Dales Report and appears here with permission.