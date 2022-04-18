What's Going On With Aterian Stock Today?

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) shares are trading higher on above-average volume Monday. The stock is seeing continued retail trader interest after it was featured as a short-squeeze candidate last week.

Aterian's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 13.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading volume has already exceeded 35 million at publication time.

Last week, a Fintel report highlighting notable short-squeeze candidates sparked increased volume and volatility in the name. Aterian was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check.

Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds, acquires and partners with brands to leverage its proprietary software to create top-selling consumer products.

See Also: What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Today?

ATER Price Action: Aterian has traded between $2.10 and $28 over a 52-week period. The stock is up more than 135% over the last month.

Aterian shares were up 7.41% at $5.94 at press time.