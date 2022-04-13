What's Going On With Aterian Stock?

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) shares were volatile on Wednesday. The stock closed up 13% at $5.65 on abnormally-high volume.

Aterian's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 9 million. Wednesday's session volume exceeded 158 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock has seen increased retail trader interest this week following a Fintel report highlighting notable short-squeeze candidates. Aterian was featured at the top of the list.

Aterian is trending across various social media platforms. It was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at publication time.

Last Week, Aterian announced that it was recognized in the third annual Financial Times ranking of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies. Aterian was ranked 166th out of 500 total companies on the 2022 list.

Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds, acquires and partners with brands to leverage its proprietary software to create top-selling consumer products.

ATER 52-Week Range: $2.10 - $30.64

The stock was down 4.78% in after hours at $5.38 at press time.