Inspirato Incorporated Stock Remains Volatile: What's Going On?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares are trading higher on above-average volume Thursday.

Inspirato's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 1.7 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 14 million at publication time.

Inspirato made its public debut last month after completing a SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures. The stock soared as high as $108 per share before pulling back significantly. Volatility remains in the name as the stock is down more than 80% over the last month, despite Thursday's pop.

Inspirato was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

Inspirato is an innovative luxury travel subscription company that aims to change the way people experience the world.

ISPO 52-Week Range: $7.70 - $108.00

The stock was up 12.4% at $9.63 at press time.

Photo: Julius_Silver from Pixabay.