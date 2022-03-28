Why Kodak Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is trading higher in Monday's after-hours session following a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision showing Kennedy Lewis Management increased its stake in the company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLM increased its investment from 1 million to 6.3 million shares, representing a 7.8% stake in Kodak.

Kodak is a United States-based company that operates via several business segments including traditional printing, digital printing, brand and advanced materials and chemicals.

KODK 52-Week Range: $3.45 - $11.26

The stock was up 7.51% in after hours trading at $7.44 at publication time.

Photo: philm1310 from Pixabay.