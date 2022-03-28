 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kodak Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Kodak Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is trading higher in Monday's after-hours session following a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision showing Kennedy Lewis Management increased its stake in the company. 

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLM increased its investment from 1 million to 6.3 million shares, representing a 7.8% stake in Kodak. 

Kodak is a United States-based company that operates via several business segments including traditional printing, digital printing, brand and advanced materials and chemicals.

KODK 52-Week Range: $3.45 - $11.26

The stock was up 7.51% in after hours trading at $7.44 at publication time.

Photo: philm1310 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KODK)

Executives Buy Around $39M Of 4 Stocks
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Eastman Kodak Reports 12% Revenue Growth In FY21
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas