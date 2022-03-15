Here's Why AerSale Shares Are Rising

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $16.45 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results.

AerSale reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents. AerSale reported quarterly sales of $116.80 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $96.50 million by 21%. This sales figure is a 137% increase over sales of $49.38 million the same period last year.

AerSale expects 2022 revenue in the range of $420 - $450 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 - $90 million.

AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components.

AerSale has a 52-week high of $24.20 and a 52-week low of $10.24.