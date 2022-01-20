Why EHang Holdings Shares Are Rising

EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: EH) shares are trading higher after the company announced AirX has placed a pre-order for 50 units of the EH216 AAV, marking the biggest pre-order the company has received in Japan.

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, said, "Our partnership with AirX marks a key milestone for us to further explore and develop the UAM market in Japan. We are very delighted to see an increasing number of air transportation partners are introducing EHang's safe, autonomous and sustainable urban air mobility solutions to the general public."

EHang is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone.

EHang shares were trading about 10.1% higher at $17.77 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $129.80 and a 52-week low of $13.90.