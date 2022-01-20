 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why EHang Holdings Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Why EHang Holdings Shares Are Rising

EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: EH) shares are trading higher after the company announced AirX has placed a pre-order for 50 units of the EH216 AAV, marking the biggest pre-order the company has received in Japan.

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, said, "Our partnership with AirX marks a key milestone for us to further explore and develop the UAM market in Japan. We are very delighted to see an increasing number of air transportation partners are introducing EHang's safe, autonomous and sustainable urban air mobility solutions to the general public."

See Also: What's Next For Microsoft Stock As It Holds Above Key Level?

EHang is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone.

EHang shares were trading about 10.1% higher at $17.77 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $129.80 and a 52-week low of $13.90.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EH)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
EHang Launches 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center In Guangzhou
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas