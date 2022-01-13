 Skip to main content

Valens Semiconductor Announces It Is Shipping Engineering Samples Of VA7000 Chipset Family To Automotive Partners

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:05am   Comments
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it is shipping engineering samples of the VA7000 chipset family to more than 25 automotive customers and partners, including four leading automotive OEMs and more than 10 Tier-1 prospective customers, for evaluation and integration into their platforms. The Valens VA7000 chipset family is the first on the market to implement the MIPI A-PHYSM standard for in-vehicle sensor connectivity.

