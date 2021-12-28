 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For PBF Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For PBF Energy

Within the last quarter, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $13.2 versus the current price of PBF Energy at $13.19, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated PBF Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.86% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PBF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsMarket Perform
Nov 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Oct 2021Wells FargoMaintainsUnderweight

