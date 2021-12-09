Why Torrid Shares Are Falling

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) shares are trading lower by 23.7% at $11.93 after the company reported mixed third-quarter earnings results and issued fourth-quarter and FY21 net sales guidance below estimates.

Torrid reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. Torrid also reported quarterly sales of $270.10 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $312.17 million by 13.5%.

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting 25- to 40-year old women. It is focused on fit and offers high-quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

Torrid has a 52-week high of $33.19 and a 52-week low of $11.91.